Man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine

WEST ALEXANDRIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A West Alexandria man was arrested earlier this week after deputies bought suspected methamphetamine from his residence where children were present.

Deputies executed a drug-related search warrant on September 10 at 29 East South Street.

The deputies purchased suspected methamphetamine from the residence, and during the transaction, children were present in the home.

33-year-old Andrew T. Parizek was arrested and charged in Eaton Municipal Court with aggravated trafficking in drugs, endangering children, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eaton Police Division’s K-9 unit assisted at the scene.

Parizek remains in the Preble County Jail.

