Man arrested for shooting driver in Clark County

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) -- A man is in custody on several charges after a shooting in Clark County.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on Springfield-Xenia Road in Green Township.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 saying they had been shot by someone off the road.

The victim told authorities he was driving on Spingfield-Xenia Road when he dropped his cell phone. He said he pulled over in the driveway of a home on Springfield-Xenia Road, near Airpark Drive to pick it up.

After retrieving his phone, the victim said he saw a man with a gun approach his vehicle. The victim said the man fired two shots, hitting him once.

According to the victim, he drove away from the scene of the shooting, pulling over on Airpark Drive, near the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport, to call 911.

Investigators with the Clark County Sheriff's Office made contact with a man inside the house at the scene of the shooting on Springfield-Xenia Road. The man came out of his house and deputies took him into custody.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators searched the man's house and found evidence related to the shooting.

The suspect is being held in the Clark County Jail on several charges, including:

- Felonious Assault

- Using Weapons While Intoxicated

- Discharge of Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises

The Clark County Sheriff's Office has not released the victim's condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.