DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at two women and a child inside a vehicle last month.

According to a release, the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Antawan Benson in relation to a shooting on Philadelphia Drive in September.

Benson allegedly shot at two women and a one-year-old child inside a vehicle and then fled the scene. SOFAST and the Dayton Police Violent Offender Unit tracked Benson down to an apartment complex on Daytona Parkway where he was taken into custody.

“The U.S. Marshals and Dayton Police Department partnership continues to yield positive results by removing violent offenders from of our community. The coordination and sharing of resources and personnel are vital to making the community safer,” said U.S. Marshal Michael D. Black.

Benson has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail and is awaiting a court date.