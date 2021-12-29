MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – After months of mystery booms setting Miami Townships residents on edge, police have arrested the man responsible for the disturbance.

Mike Mills, Chief of Police for the Miami Township PD said that these booms had been the cause of hundreds of complaints, most of which were during the early evening hours.

The Police Department arrested a 25-year-old man for disorderly conduct and illegally setting off fireworks. Mills said the man was setting off high-grade explosive fireworks which were causing these booms to resonate throughout Miami Township and other local areas.