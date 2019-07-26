Man arrested for OVI after crashing into tree in Darke County

DARKE County, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was arrested after officials say he crashed by driving off the road and into a tree early Friday morning.

Crews were dispatched to a crash involving a truck into a tree in the 6200 block of Hartzell Road shortly after 4 am Friday.

A preliminary investigation found that 51-year-old Daniel Huffman, of Greenville, was traveling east on Hartzell Road in a black 1995 GMC Sonoma when he allegedly drove off the left side of the roadway, ran over several bushes before hitting a tree.

Huffman was place under arrest for OVI while DUI. Huffman was taken to Wayne Hospital by the rescue team from Gettysburg, being treated for minor injuries. He was then released back into custody of the Darke County where he was transported to the Darke County Jail.

Huffman was cited for OVI and failure to control.

