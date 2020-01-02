Man arrested for exposing himself at ice cream store

Live Now
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami County man is now in jail, accused of exposing himself to two juveniles at an ice cream store.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred on Sunday, December 29 at a Deerfield Township Graeter’s store.

He was reported to be at another local business on Wednesday, where he was taken into custody by deputies.

Robert Cost has been arrested by other agencies multiple times for the same type of offense.

He is being held at the Warren County Jail.

