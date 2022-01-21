MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tipp City Police department arrested the man responsible for breaking into a Monroe Township business only moments earlier.

At approximately 11 pm on Thursday, January 20, Miami County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary alarm at a business on the 2800 block of Stone Circle drive. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the business had been forcibly entered and items had been stolen.

Nearby, the Tipp City Police had stopped a vehicle occupied by the 35-year-old suspect Larry Swain Jr. from Troy. According to the release, Swain was not only in possession of stolen property but was also responsible for the break-in on Stone Circle Drive.

After investigation, Tipp City Officers found Swain had allegedly been involved in similar break-ins that the department has been investigating for the past year.

Swain has been charged with one count of breaking and entering, the release said, and more charges are expected pending the investigation into the other incidents.

Swain is currently incarcerated in the Miami County jail.