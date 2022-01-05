VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have arrested a man suspected of setting two fires at a Vandalia church in December 2021.

The City of Vandalia’s Division of Fire said on Facebook that a 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection to setting a van and nativity scene on fire at Hopeland Church on Miller Lane on Dec. 1. The man is facing charges of felony arson, desecration and vandalism. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

The church was recently vandalized for a second time sometime between December 31 and January 2. A vandal spray painted “you are done” on Hopeland Church’s stage. It’s not known at this time if anyone was arrested in connection to the second attack.

Pastor Chris Allen estimated that nearly $10,000 worth of damage was done in the two attacks.