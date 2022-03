DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody following a crash on the on-ramp on I-75 southbound from I-70 eastbound.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), a man is in custody following a single-vehicle crash on the on-ramp on I-75 southbound. The car allegedly hit the guardrail, however, no injuries have been reported.

OSP reported that when a trooper arrived at the scene, the man was found walking on the highway intoxicated.

The man has been taken into custody for a suspected OVI.