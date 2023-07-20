DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police have arrested a man accused of attempting to enroll in a local school after he was caught on school grounds.

On Wednesday, June 19, the Kettering Police Department arrested a man at Fairmont’s soccer open field, authorities said. The man allegedly attempted to enroll in Kettering Schools only the week before.

The Kettering Police Department said he was arrested on multiple warrants through other jurisdictions, and he has not been charged concerning the Ketteing incidents.