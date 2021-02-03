Man arrested after speeds top 150 mph in I-70 pursuit

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A 29-year-old man is in jail after leading troopers on a high-speed chase Tuesday night.

OSHP said troopers first received reports at 11:45 p.m. of a sports car driving at extreme speeds on I-70. Troopers attempted to stop the car but the suspect fled and exited the highway.

Troopers later stopped the car after placing stop sticks in front of it when the man returned to I-70 eastbound and topped speeds of 150 mph.

OSHP said the Columbus man is being held in Clark County Jail. He is facing felony charges for fleeing and eluding, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle impaired.

No one was injured during the incident.