Man arrested after ramming vehicle, fleeing scene on foot

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff deputies responded to a call reporting that a male driver was ramming a female driver’s car Monday afternoon.
Deputies arrived around 3:25 p.m. when the male driver realized this he attempted to flee in his vehicle but hit a tree on Nottingham Road near Wilton Avenue. He then fled the scene on foot but caught 10 minutes later.
A medic was requested due to minor injuries he sustained. Both the male and female driver refused treatment.
WDTN.com will update this story if more information if made available.
