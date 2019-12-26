Man arrested after leading Indiana police on high speed chase

UNION CITY, Indiana (WDTN) — A man is behind bars on several charges after leading police on a high speed chase.

It happened early on Christmas Day, when Union City Police officers tried to pull over a pickup truck on E. Main Street.

That truck took off, leading officers on a high speed chase, with speeds topping 100 miles per hour.

Officers chased the truck for several minutes. The chase ended when the pickup truck hit a tree near the intersection of Ansonia-Hunchbarger Road and Ohio-Indiana Stateline Road.

The driver ran away, before being caught in a field in Indiana.

Police identify the suspect as a 37-year-old man. He is being held on several charges, including Resisting Law Enforcement.

