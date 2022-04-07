MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Miamisburg Wednesday.

The City of Miamisburg said police were called to the 1100 block of East Pearl Street on the report of an unresponsive male on April 6 just before 12:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim had been shot in the head and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later identified and arrested the suspect, a 27-year-old man, Thursday afternoon. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a murder charge.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.