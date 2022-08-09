MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in custody after a fatal hit-skip crash in Butler County.

According to the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Donald Williams of Miamisburg was traveling south on Roosevelt Avenue on a motorized bicycle at the same time a 24-year-old Middletown man was traveling north. OSHP reported that the 24-year-old turned left onto Johns Road and struck Williams.

Williams was taken to Atrium Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

After the crash, OSHP said that the 24-year-old fled the scene but was later arrested by Middletown police. He is facing charges of aggravated homicide, not stopping after an accident and driving under suspension.

This crash remains under investigation.