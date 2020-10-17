Man arrested after driving car into home in New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is arrested Friday after driving a car into a home and fleeing the scene in New Carlisle.

The man struck a home on the 1700 block of Hartley Avenue at 8 p.m. Troopers located the man in parked in the middle of the road a few houses down. OSP say the man was impaired and fought with Deputies and Troopers while being arrested. Further investigation found the car the man was driving was taken without the owner’s permission.

No one in the home was hurt. The man is facing several charges including OVI, hit and skip, driving under suspension and resisting arrest.

