DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One man was arrested in Sidney after leading police on a chase through a local neighborhood.

On Wednesday, June 21, 26-year-old Zachary Harris fled from officers, leading them on a chase on Spruce Avenue, our partners at Sidney Daily News reported. During the chase, Harris struck a parked car and a tree before officers could halt the vehicle.

Harris was taken to Wilson Health with possible injuries. He was then arrested and cited for failure to comply.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.