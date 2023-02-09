A Celina man was arrested after detectives found illegal drugs in his home (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Celina man is in custody after detectives found methamphetamines in his home on Wednesday, February 8.

Thirty-six-year-old Michael Gillis was arrested for methamphetamine possession, a third-degree felony after an out-of-state tip led sheriff’s office detectives to search his home, authorities said.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said detectives obtained a search warrant for Gillis’s home on Walnut Street in Celina, near the intersection with West Anthony Street. While searching the home, detectives found a collection of suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. Detectives tested the items and found them to be presumptive positive for methamphetamines.

Detectives arrested Gillis without incident, the sheriff’s office said. He is currently being held at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility until bond is set.

The case will now be sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review of any further charges.