Man arrested after 3-month-old baby dies in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was arrested after police say a baby in Sidney died from a fractured skull Saturday afternoon.

Sidney first responders were called to a residence in the 500 block of S. Main Street in Sidney for an infant not breathing. CPR had been started by residents in the neighborhood before Sidney Medics transported the infant to Wilson Health, where the infant girl, identified as 3-month-old Daphney M. Jackson, later died.

An autopsy was performed as part of the investigation which showed that the baby died of a fractured skull, which detectives learned happened at a residence in the 300 block of N. Miami Ave. in Sidney.

The occupant of the residence, 21-year-old Ian M. Timmons, was arrested and charged with one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony. More charges are possible and are being reviewed by the Shelby County Prosecutor. The investigation is ongoing, according to the Sidney Police Department.

The Sidney Police Department asks that anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).

