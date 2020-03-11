Live Now
Man arraigned on charges stemming from shooting death of Dayton teen

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man accused of shooting and killing a Dayton teen was arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Jackeem Collins pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him, including murder and felonious assault.

Prosecutors say Collins, while in a vehicle, fired several shots toward a group of juveniles near the intersection of Catalpa Drive and Sunnyview Avenue, in Dayton. Two of the juveniles were struck by bullets. One of the shooting victims, 15‐year‐old Qua’lek Shelton, died from his injuries two days later. The second shooting victim survived his injures.

Collins’ bond was continued at $1,000,000. Should he make bond, he will be released on the electronic home detention program.

