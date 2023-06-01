DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a woman called officers saying a man had allegedly trapped her inside her vehicle.

According to the Dayton Police Department, a woman called officers shortly after midnight Thursday, claiming a man would not let her get out of her car near the intersection of Bungalow Road and Midway Avenue.

Officers caught up to the man around Third Street and Taft Avenue and detained him. At this time, it is unknown if any charges will be filed. This incident remains under investigation.