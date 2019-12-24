Breaking News
Man accused of using fake money at Kettering business

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering police are searching for a suspect accused of using counterfeit money at an area business.

On December 18 around 9:10 pm, police say a man entered a Circle K store and made a purchase with a fake $20 bill.

Anyone with information that could help identify him is asked to call 937-296-2555 and ask for Officer Tasker.

