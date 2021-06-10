Man accused of throwing bowling ball at autistic alley employee in Kettering

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been indicted after prosecutors say he threw a bowling ball at an employee at a Kettering bowling alley.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. Said Thursday Donte J. Nevins, 41, of Dayton, was indicted for throwing a bowling ball at an autistic employee of Capri Lanes in Kettering.

Prosecutors said the incident happened on March 14, 2021, at the Capri Lanes on South Dixie Drive in Kettering after an assault was reported.

When officers arrived they learned Nevins had been in a brief argument with an employee of the lanes who is Autistic. According to prosecutors, while the victim was standing behind the counter, Nevins threw a 16‐pound bowling ball at the victim’s face, striking him just below his eye. Nevins then left the bowling alley.

The victim suffered two facial fractures. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant on:

One count of Felonious Assault with a deadly weapon

One count of FeIonious Assault causing serious physical harm

Prosecutor Heck said, “There is simply no excuse for attacking someone by using a bowling ball as a weapon. Thankfully, the victim did not require surgery but he clearly suffered serious injuries. This defendant has a lengthy criminal history, having been arrested nearly three dozen times over the past two decades.”

A warrant has been issued for Nevins. He is scheduled to be arraigned June 24, 2021.