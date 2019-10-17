Man accused of stealing van with baby inside pleads guilty

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man accused of stealing a van with a baby still inside pleaded guilty in court on Thursday.

Police say 57-year-old Richard Leet approached a woman at a gas station back in May and offered to pump gas for her. When she went inside to pay, Leet jumped into her van and took off, along with a baby that was inside the vehicle.

It happened at the Clark gas station on Gettysburg Avenue, near James H. McGee Boulevard.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper found the van around 10 minutes later near the intersection of Gettysburg and Hillcrest Avenues.

The baby girl was still inside, while Leet had run from the scene. He was arrested later that day.

He is set to be sentenced on November 14.

