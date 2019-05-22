Man accused of stealing van with baby inside appears in court

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Dayton Police Department

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man accused of stealing a van with a baby still inside was arraigned in court Tuesday.

Richard Leet faces grand theft, kidnapping, and abduction charges after police say he approached the van and offered to pump the victim’s gas at the Clark gas station on Gettysburg Avenue.

While the driver went inside to pay, Leet is alleged to have jumped into the running van and driven away.

A judge set Leet’s bond at $25,000 and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

His next court date is set for May 30.

