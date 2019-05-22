Man accused of stealing van with baby inside appears in court
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man accused of stealing a van with a baby still inside was arraigned in court Tuesday.
Richard Leet faces grand theft, kidnapping, and abduction charges after police say he approached the van and offered to pump the victim’s gas at the Clark gas station on Gettysburg Avenue.
While the driver went inside to pay, Leet is alleged to have jumped into the running van and driven away.
READ MORE: 'Person of Interest' arrested in stolen van with baby investigation
A judge set Leet’s bond at $25,000 and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
His next court date is set for May 30.
