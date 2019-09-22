Man accused of stealing from Kettering party supply store

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kettering party supply store theft

Photo: Kettering Police Department via Facebook

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man accused of stealing from an area store.

The theft occurred at the Special Occasions Party Supply store at 1215 East Stroop Road.

We need help identifying this theft suspect. Theft happened at Party Supply on E. Stroop. If you can ID this suspect please call dispatch, 296-2555, ask for Officer Ward. Thanks

Posted by Kettering Police Department on Sunday, September 22, 2019

Officials did not disclose the date or time of the crime, or what the man is accused of stealing.

Anyone with information on the incident or the man’s identity is asked to call dispatch at 937-296-2555.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS