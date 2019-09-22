Man accused of stealing from Kettering party supply store

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man accused of stealing from an area store.
The theft occurred at the Special Occasions Party Supply store at 1215 East Stroop Road.
Officials did not disclose the date or time of the crime, or what the man is accused of stealing.
Anyone with information on the incident or the man's identity is asked to call dispatch at 937-296-2555.
