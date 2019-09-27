Prosecutor: Man connected to stealing police cruiser, killing 2 girls, charged with stabbing father

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who is accused of stabbing his father was charged with felonious assault Friday, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced Friday.

According to police, Raymond Walters, 32, of Dayton, stabbed his father with a knife on Xenia Road in Dayton before fleeing the scene in a pickup truck on Aug. 26. After crashing the pickup on Airway Road in Riverside, Walters allegedly stole a Riverside Police cruiser and drove it at a high rate of speed while striking multiple vehicles in downtown Dayton. Two six-year-old girls were killed as a result of the cruiser striking cars.

Walters was arrested and held at the Montgomery County Jail for violating his post-release control. He had been released from the Lebanon Correctional Institution on Aug. 10 after being sentenced for committing a robbery.

The post-release control hold was set to expire on Sunday and Walters could’ve walked free had charged not been filed. On Friday, Walters was formally charged with felonious assault for the stabbing of his father, preventing him from being released from prison.

A Grand Jury will now hear the case, as more charges are expected to be filed in the theft of the cruiser and the deaths of the two 6-year-old girls, the prosecutor’s office said.

