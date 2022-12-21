Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of killing his ex-boyfriend has pleaded not guilty, after facing three charges of murder, among others.

According to police, officers were sent to the home of 28-year-old Scott Patrick Hannah for a welfare check. When officers arrived at the home, they found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

As police investigated the alleged homicide, they found Hannah’s ex-boyfriend, Cornelius Brogan, was the last person to contact Hannah and Ring doorbell footage placed Brogan at Hannah’s home.

Police arrested Brogan in Logan County, Kentucky, where he faced several charges including assault on a police officer. He was later extradited back to Ohio on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

He was indicted just over a week later on December 14 and charged with the following:

One count of Murder – purposeful

Two counts of Murder – proximate result of committing Felonious Assault

One count of Felonious Assault – serious physical harm

One count of Felonious Assault – Deadly weapon

He was arraigned on Tuesday, December 20. At the arraignment, Brogan pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His bond has been set at 1 million dollars.