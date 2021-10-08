SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of shooting a Sidney police sergeant has been charged in a Shelby County court.

Brandon Steele, 34, is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $1,000,091 bond for two counts of felonious assault.

Steele is accused of shooting Sidney Police Sergeant Tim Kennedy Wednesday night after police tried to execute a felony warrant at a home on Lynn Street. Sidney Police Chief William Balling said Steele saw the officers and ran.

Moments later, he turned and fired at two officers, diving into a wooded area when officers returned fire.

Balling said Steele came out of the wooded area at a different location and fired at Sgt. Kennedy, hitting him twice, once in the abdomen and once in the lower leg. Steele then fled the area. Sgt. Kennedy was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and underwent surgery. Balling said the operation lasted several hours and went well. Kennedy will remain in the hospital for several days, according to Balling.

Steele was arrested Thursday around 3 pm after police surrounded a home near the police station.

(Luke Gronneberg/Sidney Daily News)

(Luke Gronneberg/Sidney Daily News)

(Luke Gronneberg/Sidney Daily News)

(Luke Gronneberg/Sidney Daily News)

(Luke Gronneberg/Sidney Daily News)

(Luke Gronneberg/Sidney Daily News)

Steele is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 18 for a preliminary hearing. Sgt. Kennedy is recovering from his injuries and Chief of Police William Balling said, “He’s gonna be off work awhile, he’s gonna have some physical therapy to come back from, but we surely hope he comes back stronger than ever because he’s definitely an asset to our department.”