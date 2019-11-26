Man accused of shooting, killing 2 teens in garage pleads not guilty

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who prosecutors say shot and killed two teens in his garage pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in court Tuesday.

Victor Santana, 63, is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-olds Javier Harrison and Devin Henderson in his garage on Conners Street on Aug. 28. Santana is charged with four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and five counts of felonious assault.

At Santana’s arraignment on Tuesday, it was announced he would be held on a $2 million bond. If bond is met, he must wear an electronic monitoring device.

Santana is next expected to appear in court on Dec. 16.

