Man accused of shooting, injuring Dayton officer facing charges

Antwyane Lowe

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man accused of shooting and injuring a Dayton Police officer is facing several charges.

39-year-old Antwyane Lowe is being held in the Montgomery County Jail and, according to records from Dayton Municipal Court, is facing the following charges:

  • Felonious assault on a peace officer
  • Felonious assault on a peace officer
  • Assault on a peace officer
  • Carrying concealed weapons
  • Weapons while under disability

Dayton Police said officers were sent to a fraud call at a Dollar General in Dayton around 6:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21. After Officer Thadeu Holloway made contact with Lowe, he told him to stop, but Lowe struck the officer instead. Police said this prompted Holloway to use his taser on Lowe, which brought him to the ground. Lowe retrieved a handgun and fired at least one shot, striking the officer on the side of his head. The officer returned fire, striking Lowe multiple times.

Holloway was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Lowe was taken by emergency medical services to an area hospital in critical condition.

Lowe’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, October 1. His bail is set at 1 million dollars.

