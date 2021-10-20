SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man allegedly connected to a series of bank robberies in the Miami Valley has been arrested.

The City of Springfield said the 52-year-old man was taken into custody Friday, Oct. 15 in Heath, Ohio. The suspect is accused of robbing Richwood Bank on North Limestone Street in Springfield on Aug. 7. He allegedly showed a gun, demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is also suspected of being connected to bank robberies reported on July 1 in Urbana, as well as August 17 in West Liberty.

The City said he could face charges of bank robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.