Man accused of setting multiple fires behind former Urbana hotel

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is facing multiple charges of arson for setting fires behind a former hotel in Urbana.

30-year-old Zachary Bidwell was arrested on November 9 following an arson behind the former Douglas Hotel at 111 Miami Street.

After the fire, police saw him interfering with surveillance equipment, according to our partners at the Urbana Daily Citizen. This led to a short chase and his arrest.

Bidwell is charged with arson, a fourth-degree felony; arson, first-degree misdemeanor; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and two counts of possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

He could face more charges after evidence is analyzed by the crime lab.

Police Chief Matt Lingrell says Bidwell admitted to setting fires on September 6 and November 9 and watching the police and fire division activity as they responded to the scene.

Fires were also set behind the hotel on September 7, October 11, and November 8.

All of those fires occurred at night and no injuries were reported.

Bidwell is awaiting a preliminary court hearing on November 14.

