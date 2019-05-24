Man accused of photographing young girl in dressing room arrested

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Beavercreek Police Department

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) - Police in Beavercreek say the man accused of taking photos of a young girl in a dressing room at The Greene is now in custody.

Beavercreek Police posted on their Facebook page last week about the incident.

According to a police report on the incident, a Beavercreek Police officer was called to the Old Navy store at The Greene on May 4.

The victim's step-mother told police the child went into a fitting room to try on a swimsuit and while the child was in the fitting room, someone came up near the curtain and placed a cell phone underneath.

The child kicked the phone away and continued to dress. According to the report the suspect again placed the phone under the dressing room curtain and again, the child kicked the phone away.

The child left the dressing a minute later and told her mother what had happened.

Beavercreek Police credit the arrest to tips they received after releasing the security images.

