Man accused of murder of 1-year-old pleads not guilty

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 30-year-old man charged with murder of a one-year-old pleaded not guilty Thursday in Miami County.

Joshua A. Mize, of Bradford, who is accused of murder following the suspected abuse of Caelyn Colon, entered a not guilty plea. His bond was set to $1 million.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that on Monday, Sept. 13 at approximately 6:13 p.m., Bradford Fire & Rescue went to the 100 block of East Vine St. in the Village of Bradford on the report of a one-year old child not breathing. The child, Caelyn Colon, of Bradford, was resuscitated and transported to Upper Valley Medical Center. She was later transferred to Dayton Children’s Hospital where she died Tuesday.

Mize was charged and arrested Wednesday morning following a criminal investigation after doctors concluded that Caelyn’s injuries were suspected abuse.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has not determined the cause of death for Caelyn.