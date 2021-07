XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A man accused of killing a Fairborn hotel employee in 2018 will appear in court Wednesday.

Greene County Prosecutor Stephen Haller said Michael McClendon is accused of shooting Andrew Day in early March 2018 at the Hampton Inn off Paramount Place.

He was indicted that same year and is facing an aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault charge, among other charges.

McClendon is scheduled to appear in court for a plea and sentencing hearing.