DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Inmate Raymond Walters died on Tuesday, Nov. 16 and his cause of death has been identified.

Walters was removed from his housing unit so medical staff could assess his condition after staff observed him acting erratically, said the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Dayton Fire Department then transported Walters to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office officially ruled Walters’ manner of death as an accidental methamphetamine intoxication.

Walters was charged with two counts of murder and other felonies after he crashed a police car into multiple vehicles in downtown Dayton in August 2019. The crash killed two girls and injured others.