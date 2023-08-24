DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of causing the crash that killed Aiden Clark faced a judge for the first time on Thursday.

Hermanio Joseph, the suspect in a deadly school bus crash in German Township, Clark County, appeared in Clark County Municipal Court this morning for a preliminary hearing. The judge set his bond at $100,000.

As Ohio State Highway Patrol continues their investigation, Joseph could be subject to facing additional charges.

Court records show Joseph is accused of crossing the center line and hitting a Northwestern Local Schools school bus on Tuesday.

The bus ran off the road and flipped on its side, ejecting one student, Aiden Clark, who died at the scene. More than 20 other individuals were injured.

Joseph, appearing alongside an interpreter, pleaded not guilty to a felony vehicular homicide charge.

“Well, I don’t want to speculate on them this time because, as I said, it’s just being investigated,” said Greg Morris, assistant Clark County prosecutor. “Any kind of factor could change or influence the charges that we find out as we as we get nearer to Monday or even beyond Monday. And there can be other charges, but those are going to hinge on what the investigation reveals as to what he was doing, driving and all those factors.”

Joseph is scheduled to be back in court on August 28th for a bond review hearing with his court-appointed attorney.