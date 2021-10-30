SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The suspect who triggered a manhunt and a school lockdown after firing at a Sidney police officer has been indicted by a grand jury in Shelby County.

Our news partners, the Sidney Daily News, report Brandon Steele, 34, faces attempted murder, weapon and felonious assault charges after he fired at an officer Oct. 6.

“When we originally charged, at the time of the crime, we charged it as felonious assault, which is a felony of the first degree, because it is an easier charge to prove. As we prepared this to present to the grand jury, in talking with our law enforcement officers, we determined that an attempted murder charge would be appropriate as well. It obviously involves the same conduct, but we believe the attempted murder was appropriate, so that is why I added it to the indictment and presented it to the grand jurors,” Shelby County Prosecutor Timothy Sell told the Sidney Daily News.

The incident started October 6 when Sidney Police were going to serve a felony warrant. Police said Steele ran from the house and fired multiple shots at officers, hitting Sergeant Tim Kennedy in the leg and abdomen.

The following day, police found Steele in a home near the police station and arrested him.

Steele also is facing child pornography charges.