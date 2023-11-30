DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of murdering four of his neighbors in Butler Township last year is set to leave the Montgomery County Jail.

In a court order filed on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 41-year-old Stephen Marlow was found competent to stand trial, but restorable.

Marlow has been ordered to undergo treatment at Summit Behavioral Health in Cincinnati — the state’s largest standalone psychiatric facility.

In the court order, Judge Dennis Adkins cites three mental competency exams. Each exam found that Marlow does not have an intellectual disability.

In his exams, Marlow reportedly had an understanding of the court process, the charges against him and that he could face the death penalty if convicted.

But, each doctor said Marlow has paranoid and delusional beliefs that he is the victim of a large-scale terrorist attack and that terrorists are trying to control his mind and behaviors. Marlow reportedly believed his neighbors were part of a terrorist sleeper cell.

Judge Adkins wrote in the court order, “Defendant is fixated upon having the opportunity to testify in this matter in order to make the public aware of the terrorist sect that Defendant believes is engaging in mind control, and which he contends led him to commit the alleged offenses at issue in this case.”

Court documents allege that psychiatric treatment and medication could potentially treat Marlow’s reported delusions so that the case can proceed to trial.

After six months of treatment, Judge Adkins wants a written report on whether Marlow is incapable of assisting in his own defense, if he is still incompetent and if another six months of treatment is enough before the statutory limit and if he is still incompetent, what treatment options are available that keep public safety in mind.

The report must be submitted by May 29, 2024.

If Marlow is found competent to stand trial, he will face several charges including aggravated murder.

Marlow will reportedly be moved to Summit Behavioral Health once the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is notified that space is available for him.