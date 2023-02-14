The women have filed a lawsuit against multiple companies, including their building’s management and the janitor’s employer. (Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of attempting to kidnap a young girl from a Xenia school is competent to stand trial, authorities say.

On Aug. 23, 2022, 35-year-old Reid Duran walked into the St. Brigid School in Xenia during an Open House event, claiming to be the parent of one of the children there.

St. Brigid School Principal Terry Adkins saw Duran and called the police, who asked Duran to come with them for further questioning. Duran went with them voluntarily.

During the interview, security footage shows Duran reaching for a pen before attempting to stab an officer in the neck.

“This is a unique experience,” Sgt. Lon Etchison with the Xenia Police Division Detective Section said. “You know, I’ve been in law enforcement for 27 years and this is the first time I’ve dealt with something like this.”

After the interview, Duran attempted to escape, forcing officers to physically restrain him again.

On Sept. 7, Duran attempted to escape a second time while he was being arraigned at the Greene County Common Pleas Court.

Duran is currently facing charges of attempted kidnapping, felonious assault and escape.

Over the next several months, two competency hearings were held, and on Feb. 9, court documents state that Duran was found competent to stand trial. He will attend a telephone hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.