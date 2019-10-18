Man accused in fatal stolen cruiser crash enters new plea

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton man accused of killing two young girls in a crash involving a stolen Riverside police cruiser has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

The plea was entered into the court Thursday by Raymond Walters’ defense attorney. Court documents also ask the court to order a mental evaluation for Walters, who is accused of stabbing his father, then stealing a Riverside police cruiser and crashing it into multiple vehicles, which resulted in the deaths of two 6-year-old girls.

On Oct. 7, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck announced that the Grand Jury indicted Walters on two counts of murder, each carrying a possible sentence of 15 years to life behind bars. He was additionally charged with 20 other felonies.

The full counts are as follows:

Two counts of murder

Two counts of involuntary manslaughter

Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of robbery

Three counts of aggravated vehicular assault

Three counts of failure to comply with the order/signal of a police officer

Three counts of vehicular assault

Three counts of grand theft motor vehicle

One count of vandalism

