Man accused in fatal stolen cruiser crash enters new plea

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton man accused of killing two young girls in a crash involving a stolen Riverside police cruiser has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.
The plea was entered into the court Thursday by Raymond Walters’ defense attorney. Court documents also ask the court to order a mental evaluation for Walters, who is accused of stabbing his father, then stealing a Riverside police cruiser and crashing it into multiple vehicles, which resulted in the deaths of two 6-year-old girls.
On Oct. 7, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck announced that the Grand Jury indicted Walters on two counts of murder, each carrying a possible sentence of 15 years to life behind bars. He was additionally charged with 20 other felonies.
The full counts are as follows:
- Two counts of murder
- Two counts of involuntary manslaughter
- Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide
- Two counts of felonious assault
- One count of robbery
- Three counts of aggravated vehicular assault
- Three counts of failure to comply with the order/signal of a police officer
- Three counts of vehicular assault
- Three counts of grand theft motor vehicle
- One count of vandalism
