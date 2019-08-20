Man, 68, found safe in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 68-year-old man who had been reported missing in Dayton has been found safe, according to Dayton Police.
Cornelius Hunter, a dementia patient, walked away from Mary Scott Nursing Center at 3109 Campus Dr. at around 6:30 pm Monday and did not return. He has other medical issues as well.
Dayton Police said at around 1:15 pm that Hunter was found and is safe.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.