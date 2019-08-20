Man, 68, found safe in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 68-year-old man who had been reported missing in Dayton has been found safe, according to Dayton Police.

Cornelius Hunter, a dementia patient, walked away from Mary Scott Nursing Center at 3109 Campus Dr. at around 6:30 pm Monday and did not return. He has other medical issues as well.

Dayton Police said at around 1:15 pm that Hunter was found and is safe.

