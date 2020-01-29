Man, 2 children hospitalized after apartment fire in Enon

A man and two children were hospitalized after an apartment fire in Enon, Ohio on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (WDTN Photo/Stacy Worley)

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews were called to an apartment fire in Enon Wednesday morning.

The fire happened shortly before 5 am in the 7000 block of Emerald Avenue. Five people were in the apartment when the fire started.

Fire officials told 2 NEWS a man and 2 children were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Mad River Township Fire Lieutenant Scott Sells said the unidentified man suffered severe burns. There was no information about whether the children also suffered injuries. The remaining two people were not injured.

Sells said firefighters believe the fire was started by a candle but the official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the family of five.