Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The three people who died in a head-on crash in Jefferson Township on New Year’s Day have been identified.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash in the 5900 block of Germantown Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1 just after 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling southbound on Germantown Pike when it collided head-on with a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban traveling northbound.

The Suburban was occupied by eight people who are believed to all be part of the same family, the driver and seven kids aged 7-14 years old.

The driver of the Suburban, 49-year-old Ta’Wayne Palmer, as well as a passenger, 13-year-old Ta’Wayne Palmer, died at the scene of the crash. Another passenger, 9-year-old Octavius Palmer later died at Children’s Hospital.

Two children remain at Children’s Hospital in serious critical condition, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Three other children have since been released from the hospital.

The 43-year-old driver of the Traverse had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to the hospital. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported that the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and the suspect has a history of OVI, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

This crash remains under investigation.