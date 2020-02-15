Mamma Disalvo’s to close temporarily for founder’s funeral service

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Mamma Disalvo’s will close this Sunday, February 16, through Wednesday, February 19, due to funeral services for founder Rinaldo Disalvo, Sr.

The founder of the popular Italian restaurant passed away Wednesday. He was 84 years old.

Disalvo, Sr. opened Mama Disalvo’s in 1979.

The business will re-open at 4 pm on February 20.