Live Now
Homeowners involved in fatal shooting in Greene County to release statement

Mamma Disalvo’s to close temporarily for founder’s funeral service

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Mamma Disalvo’s will close this Sunday, February 16, through Wednesday, February 19, due to funeral services for founder Rinaldo Disalvo, Sr.

The founder of the popular Italian restaurant passed away Wednesday. He was 84 years old.

Disalvo, Sr. opened Mama Disalvo’s in 1979.

The business will re-open at 4 pm on February 20.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS