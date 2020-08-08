Mamma DiSalvo’s temporarily closes after positive COVID-19 test

Mamma DiSalvo’s announced Saturday that it would be closed until at least Aug. 19 after someone tested positive for COVID-19.
The Italian restaurant did not clarify who tested positive or that persons condition.
A spokesperson for the restaurant posted to Facebook saying that the restaurant will continue following safety protocols while closed. A professional cleaning company will be brought in to thoroughly sanitize prior to reopening.
