Mamma DiSalvo’s temporarily closes after positive COVID-19 test

Local News

Mamma Disalvo

Mamma DiSalvo’s announced Saturday that it would be closed until at least Aug. 19 after someone tested positive for COVID-19.

The Italian restaurant did not clarify who tested positive or that persons condition.

A spokesperson for the restaurant posted to Facebook saying that the restaurant will continue following safety protocols while closed. A professional cleaning company will be brought in to thoroughly sanitize prior to reopening.

