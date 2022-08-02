GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of animals in poor condition were removed from a farm in Germantown.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton said its agents worked with Germantown police to remove 43 animals from a property earlier this month. The animals included the following: one horse, two cows, three goats, seven sheep, five rabbits, seven peacocks, one turkey, one duck, two guineafowl, 11 chickens and three geese.

The animals were malnourished and injured, living in “deplorable” conditions and lacking fresh food, according to a release.

“Water that looked more like sludge than anything suitable for drinking. Stalls nearly 3 feet deep in fecal matter. That is how our humane society agents discovered 43 farm animals at a property in Germantown earlier this month.”

According to the organization, two people in the incident were charged with and pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.

“It is always a difficult day for our team to see animals in such poor and neglectful conditions,” said Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “However, our team is well trained and responded quickly to obtain a warrant and remove the animals from this horrible situation so that we could begin to immediately address their veterinary needs and provide them with the food, shelter and medical care they need to rehabilitate.”

Most of the animals were found extremely underweight with additional health issues. The Humane Society placed them into foster homes where they are receiving care and medical attention.

If you want to donate to support the care of the animals as they recover, visit www.hsdayton.org/donate.