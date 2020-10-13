Mall at Fairfield Commons works to educate people on children’s mental health

BEAVERCREEK, OH (WDTN) – The Mall at Fairfield Commons is supporting the On Our Sleeves movement, backed by the experts at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, to share important mental health resources with families and children.

On Our Sleeves is a movement to transform children’s mental health through education, advocacy and research, according to a spokesperson for the mall.

“Childhood mental health is an often overlooked and vastly underfunded component of pediatric health and research,” said Niki Shafer, Senior Vice President of Outreach, Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Over the next several weeks, The Mall at Fairfield Commons, in conjunction with other Washington Prime Group town centers nationwide, will share weekly emails with resources and activities created by behavioral health experts at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

For more information on The Mall at Fairfield Commons, please visit mallatfairfieldcommons.com. To learn more about the On Our Sleeves movement, please visit onoursleeves.org.

