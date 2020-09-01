Mall at Fairfield Commons welcomes 7 new businesses in 2020

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mall at Fairfield Commons has welcomed seven new businesses since the start of 2020, following up on a large scale remodel of new and existing spaces.

The town center welcomed Curve & Cloth and Burlap & Birch in the spring of 2020. Awe Snap!, an interchangeable jewelry store, will open Thursday, Sept. 3.

Black Rock Bar and Grill serves up a selection of steaks and seafood, while Basil’s on Market, which is set to open September, is an upscale casual bistro with affordable American food.

The lower level, which span 51,000-square-feet, was converted into Round1 Entertainment, a state-of-the-art global bowling and entertainment concept. It features 12 bowling lanes, more than 250 arcade games, karaoke and a bar and dining area.

While the lower level is a hub for family entertainment, the top level of the former Sears was transformed into Morris Home Furniture & Mattress, which opened mid-June.

The town center will also be welcoming a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers by the end of 2020.

For additional information on The Mall at Fairfield Commons please visit www.mallatfairfieldcommons.com.